Have you seen Kalandra? Police searching for missing 12-year-old

The pre-teen was last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 18th Avenue South.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department needs your help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. 

Officers say Kalandra Willis was last seen around 9 p.m. walking near 22nd Street and 18th Avenue South.

Willis is described as 5-foot-2 with long braids and could be wearing a read jacket and gray pants. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

