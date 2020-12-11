Have you seen Kalandra? Police searching for missing 12-year-old

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department needs your help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Officers say Kalandra Willis was last seen around 9 p.m. walking near 22nd Street and 18th Avenue South.
Willis is described as 5-foot-2 with long braids and could be wearing a read jacket and gray pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.
