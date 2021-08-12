Silver Alert issued for missing man with dementia in Seminole

Kuan Wong is believed to be driving a 2015 silver Prius with Florida license plate ETNB05.

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Investigators have issued a Silver Alert and are asking for help to bring a missing Pinellas County man home.

Kuan Wong is 76 years old and was last seen by his family on Wednesday evening going to bed at his Seminole home, the sheriff's office said in a news release. When the family woke up, they told investigators they discovered he was missing.

Kuan is described as a 5-feet, 5-inch tall Asian man with a medium build who was wearing a teal polo shirt and blue jeans.

It's believed he's driving a 2015 silver Prius with Florida license plate ETNB05. Investigators say Kuan suffers from dementia and frequents the local Home Depot, Walmart and Asian Food Mart.