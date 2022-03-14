Pinellas County Municipal elections to be held Tuesday

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The polls will open bright and early Tuesday morning for 10 Pinellas County municipalities. There will be 3 mayoral, 6 councilmember, and 9 commissioner races in total.

Belleair, Madeira Beach, Oldsmar and Redington Beach municipalities will also be voting on several amendments and referendum questions.

The three mayoral races will be held in Belleair Beach, Oldsmar, and Tarpon Springs.

The following municipalities have canceled their elections because the number of qualified candidates did not exceed the number of offices up for election:

Belleair Shore

Gulfport

Indian Rocks Beach

Indian Shores

Kenneth City

North Redington Beach

Pinellas Park

South Pasadena

Treasure Island

Nearly 25,000 ballots have been cast so far by mail. Currently, there are 120,616 active eligible voters, according to data from the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To see sample ballots for your precinct, click here.