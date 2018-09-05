Pinellas County commissioners said they're not going to spend millions to put more deputies in schools.

It leaves the Pinellas County School Board to decide how to pay for deputies in its schools to abide by new state law.

State lawmakers passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act in March. It requires that every school have an armed guard. The Pinellas County School Board opted to require law enforcement officers.

