Pinellas County in need of lifeguards heading into beach season

The beaches will soon be packed across the state. In Pinellas County, there are roughly two dozen lifeguard openings.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Beach season is here, running from mid-March to mid-September in Florida. Before the big beach crowds trickle in, there has to be staff in the lifeguard stands.

In Pinellas County, there are 25 lifeguard openings, and county leaders are encouraging interested candidates to apply. Pinellas County oversees three beaches — Fred Howard, Sand Key and Fort De Soto.

The other beaches in the county do not have full-time lifeguards. Sheriff's deputies patrol the beaches and respond to calls as needed.

“We are starting the season, and every year we start with the recruiting process," Andrea Moreira, the aquatics program supervisor, said. "This season in particular, [it] has been tougher than the rest. We always have problems trying to find lifeguards, this season, in particular, has been tough.”

But there are a lot of requirements to be met before landing the job.

To help fill the gap in openings, the county hires people without training, then provides all the necessary training to meet the job's requirements. The job requirements vary from physical fitness to medical response certifications, which include:

American Red Cross certifications

American Red Cross or equivalent current lifeguarding certification

American Red Cross or equivalent current CPR/AED for professional rescuers and health care providers

American Red Cross or equivalent current first aid certification

Physical agility pre-hire tests

500 meter swim under 10 minutes

One mile run in under eight minutes

Additional requirements

Must be at least 18 years old

Ability to work any county beach parks as schedule and staffing demands

Assignment to work a variety of work schedules including compulsory work periods in special, emergency and/or disaster situations

Must possess a valid Florida driver's license

“If you are a fast swimmer, and a good fit, we’re going to train you," Moreira said. "We’re going to provide the certification you need to be here.”

Moreira said that when staffing is spread thin, she'll join the lifeguards she trains on the stand. In the instance when there aren't enough lifeguards to staff the three beaches, families should check in advance and plan accordingly.

“We recommend the families with kids [to] look ahead of time at the beach if there is a lifeguard on duty," Moreira said. "We have a sign at the entrance of the park to let you know if we’re going to be operating or not.”