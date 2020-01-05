ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As of 6 a.m. Thursday, Pinellas County pools officially started to reopen, with some restrictions.

Anyone using a pool must maintain social distancing and stay at least six feet away from other visitors, and groups of more than 10 are prohibited.

Additionally, pools have to limit their capacity to 50 percent, to help with social distancing.

It is also up to the pool operator whether or not they open. Leaving many pools around Pinellas closed.

“You know people who sign up for these community associations with luxury amenities are banking on the fact that they can utilize a pool," said David Delrahim, a real estate lawyer and partner at Englander & Fischer.

Landlords have been protected because utilities like a gym or pool being closed were out of their control. “And usually the contract, or the lease, will protect the landlord in those senses to say, ‘hey look if there’s an act of God where we can’t allow our place to be open, we’re not going to do it," explained Delrahim.

But now, pools are allowed to be open, but some complexes are keeping them closed. Potentially opening up the door for negotiations on rent or fees, according to Delrahim.

“Doesn’t necessarily mean that the tenant will or will not be able to get reduced rent. Could a tenant negotiate that? Negotiations are always on the table.”

When it comes to negotiating, it’s going to depend on what was promised.

"Whether or not the landlord is providing everything it said it would provide,” Delrahim said. “Whether that is from a material inducement from entering into the lease or whether that is in the lease itself.”

Meaning that even if pool access is not specifically outlined in your lease, if you were shown a pool on an apartment tour and were led to believe you would have regular access to it, you could have an argument.

Reopening pools applies to Pinellas County hotel, Motel, HOA, condo, apartment and other community pool owners and operators. Seemingly, public pools are included in that list, but all the pools we have checked are still closed.

Pinellas County Parks and Recreation are still looking into how and when they will open those pools.

RELATED: Pinellas County public pools can reopen Thursday

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis says reopening begins May 4, restaurants can open with restrictions

RELATED: Keeping kids safe around the pool while they're home

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter