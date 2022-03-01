Pinellas County begins removing dozens of derelict boats

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has contracted Divecom to start removing around 40 abandoned and dilapidated boats from Pinellas County waterways.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced dozens of dilapidated vessels will be removed from county waterways. The sheriff's office contracted the company Divecom to get the job done.

Divecom workers are starting in Madeira Beach, removing about a dozen derelict boats from "hurricane hole." That's located behind Madeira Beach Middle School.

“It just blows my mind that some of these people just dump them here like trash on the side of the road," said Devin Boersma, the owner of Divecom.

Boersma explained most of the boats they are removing have been abandoned in the water for years. His crew is using a 50-ton crane, a barge and a team of divers to get the derelict boats out of the water.

Divecom workers will be doing this throughout the week in Madeira Beach. There are 11 derelict boats located in "hurricane hole" that are a part of the sheriff's office operation. After this, there are more boats the sheriff's office has determined to be derelict. Divecom said right now they plan to remove about 40 boats.

To do that, the sheriff's office is paying them with taxpayer dollars.

“Right now, a rough cost including the boats we have with the sheriff's office and a couple others with the county, right now, it’s about $100,000, $120,000," Boersma stated.

Boersma suspects people don't want to pay to dispose of their boats the right way, so this is why there is an issue with derelict boats.

If you do have a boat you want to get rid of, you can contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Abandoning a boat is dangerous for boaters, especially if that boat sinks. It is also dangerous for the environment because these boats have fuel, batteries and fire extinguishers.