Pinellas County reminds tenants, landlords of rental assistance amid federal eviction moratorium ending

Free legal help is available.

TAMPA, Fla. — Pinellas County is reminding tenants and landlords of the free legal help and rental assistance that is available to them.

According to the county, any tenants with overdue rent are advised to seek legal mediation as soon as possible instead of waiting for an eviction notice.

Free legal assistance is available through these programs:

This program is a new service through Community Law Program (CLP) which provided free virtual mediation services to qualified tenants who were affected by the pandemic and landlords involved in eviction-related disputes.

Bay Area Legal Services has been around since 1967 and provides free civil legal services to low-income Tampa Bay area residents.

Also, renters who have lost their jobs or significant income since the start of the pandemic may be eligible for help paying any overdue rent through the Pinellas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program.