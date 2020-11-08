Pinellas County School Board hosting special meeting

School board members will discuss possible changes to the county's reopening plans.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas County School Board will discuss its plans for safe reopening Tuesday in a special meeting.

Last month, Pinellas County Schools made its biggest change yet by voting to push the start of the school year back from August 12 to August 24. That was so teachers and families could have more time to prepare.

Hillsborough County Schools voted last week to start the school year with eLearning for at least the first four weeks. The agenda for Tuesday's school board meeting does not list any items pertaining to a move to strictly online learning.

The school board is expected to officially adopt its new face-covering rules at Tuesday's meeting. It mandates masks or face-coverings on school grounds for all students, staff and visitors. The district will provide masks for anyone who does not bring one with them. Exceptions will be made for eating, drinking and physical activity.

The meeting will be in person. The public is invited to comment only on items listed on the agenda. However, they must complete a wellness self-screening before entering the building. The special meeting will immediately follow a closed workshop, which starts at 9:30 a.m.

