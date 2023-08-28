Pinellas County Schools to close ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia

The shutdown is due in part because Pinellas County Emergency Management has activated shelters ahead of the storm.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Schools will be shut down for part of this week in preparation for projected impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia. Idalia is expected to become a major hurricane before making landfall this week along Florida's west coast.

The shutdown is due in part because Pinellas County Emergency Management has activated shelters ahead of the storm. These shelters will be set up inside school district buildings.

Because of this, classes are canceled on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Additionally, all sports and school activities will also be canceled for both days.

The school district has not released when it anticipates schools will be back in session. However, school leaders say school employees and families will be kept up-to-date throughout.

