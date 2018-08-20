Pinellas County Schools will not show "active assailant" videos to elementary students after listening to concerns from parents.

The district had planned to show short videos depicting Homeland Security's recommended "Run-Hide-Fight" approach to dealing with an active shooter. But, on Monday morning, the district changed its policy and confirmed it would no longer be presenting the footage to children that young.

The videos will instead be reserved for middle and high school students.

"This decision was made in an abundance of caution and with the needs of our students in mind," district spokesperson Lisa Wolf wrote in an email. "The elementary videos will remain available to teachers as an additional training tool and are available for parents who wish to help their student understand the concepts their child will practice in school."

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, which was passed after the Valentine's Day massacre that killed 17 people in Parkland, put new expectations in place for Florida school districts.

Districts like Pinellas have added monthly lockdown drills and beefed up security staffs.

