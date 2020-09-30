Pinellas County parents can request to change students' learning option for 2nd quarter

If they don't want to make a change, no action is necessary.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — If you're a parent in Pinellas County, you can request to change your child's learning option for the second quarter of the school year.

The coronavirus pandemic has led many families to choose online instruction this year. But, they're not necessarily tied to that selection.

The new quarter begins Oct. 27 for Pinellas County Schools, and parents who believe their students would be better suited in a different learning format now have a choice.

Using an online form, parents or guardians can request to switch their children from remote learning to traditional face-to-face instruction. Alternatively, they can request to remove their children from traditional instruction and have them learn online instead.

The school district said all requests would be reviewed based on available seats and teaching staff.

"Pinellas County Schools continues to make the health and wellness of our students and staff a priority and meets regularly with our Medical Advisory Group to ensure all decisions are made with the latest available medical data," the district wrote on its website.

The deadline to fill out the request form is 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Parents will learn whether their requests were approved no later than the week of Oct. 19, the district said.

If you are satisfied with your child's current learning format and do not want to make changes, no action is necessary.

