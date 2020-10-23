Pinellas County Schools offering free meals to all kids countywide

Regardless of if your child is enrolled in the school district they can get 7 days worth of free meals.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Schools is expanding its free meal and snack distribution to all kids countywide.

Starting next week, regardless of if your child is in the MyPCS Online Learning Option or not enrolled in the school district at all, they will be able to pick up seven days of food.

The expansion is a part of the USDA's Free School Meal program.

So how does it work? Meals will be available at certain schools to all children and teens under 18-years-old in Pinellas County starting Oct. 29.

Parents or guardians can stop by any of the 30 schools each Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Your child does not need to be present for pickup and no ID is required.

Meals are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The school district does note that the amount available will be adjusted each week to meet the need seen the week prior.

But with this expansion comes an important change for those currently picking up meals need to note: Friday distributions will be discontinued on Oct. 23.

“We are pleased to provide the Free Meal Program to the children of Pinellas County. Healthy foods provide the energy and nutrients to promote healthy growth and development in children,” Lynn Geist, Director of Food and Nutrition, Pinellas County Schools said.

You can find a list of school distribution sites below:

