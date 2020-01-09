Pinellas County Sheriff to announce changes to search warrant policy

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will hold a press conference at 1 p.m.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Changes are coming to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is expected to make an announcement regarding changes to how the sheriff's office serves search warrants.

The press conference will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff's office says this is part of the office's efforts to "continually evaluate" its policies and "be responsive to community concerns about police practices."

Back in July, Sheriff Gualtieri announced the creation of the use of deadly force task force, which would immediately change the way the sheriff's office investigates those cases. The task force is made up of homicide detectives from other agencies across Pinellas County. Before the task force was created, those cases were investigated internally.

“This is about public trust and confidence and outcomes and making sure when a determination is made that people not only know it’s the right determination but believe it’s the right determination,” Gualtieri said in regards to the task force's creation.

