Pinellas County Sheriff to announce changes to search warrant policy

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Changes are coming to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is expected to make an announcement regarding changes to how the sheriff's office serves search warrants.
The press conference will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The sheriff's office says this is part of the office's efforts to "continually evaluate" its policies and "be responsive to community concerns about police practices."
Back in July, Sheriff Gualtieri announced the creation of the use of deadly force task force, which would immediately change the way the sheriff's office investigates those cases. The task force is made up of homicide detectives from other agencies across Pinellas County. Before the task force was created, those cases were investigated internally.
“This is about public trust and confidence and outcomes and making sure when a determination is made that people not only know it’s the right determination but believe it’s the right determination,” Gualtieri said in regards to the task force's creation.
RELATED: Pinellas law enforcement will no longer investigate their own officers' use of deadly force
RELATED: Pinellas County law enforcement set to create new task force to investigate use of deadly force
- Florida approved for $300 federal unemployment payments, but the money won’t last long
- Verizon looks to hire about 1,000 people for work from home job
- Man accused of killing his 9-month-old daughter, who investigators say was sexually assaulted
- Tropical Depression 15 moves away from the US
- Tracking 3 areas in the tropics: Depressions likely, possibly Tropical Storm Nana
- Florida reports fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 for first time since mid-June amid drop in testing
- Dixie Hollins High School will drop 'Dixie' and be referred to as Hollins HS
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter