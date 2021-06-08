Affidavit: 19-year-old sexually abused 14-year-old girl on Pinellas County school bus

Investigators say it happened more than once.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A 19-year-old St. Pete man is charged with sexual battery after investigators say he sexually abused a 14-year-old girl on a Pinellas County school bus.

According to an arrest affidavit, Daniel Lee Sawyer unzipped his pants, grabbed the back of her neck and forced himself on her. She said no "several times," but Sawyer refused to let her go, the affidavit said.

Authorities say the sexual abuse happened three or more times on the bus, most recently on June 3 or 4 while on the way home from school.

There was at least one witness, according to law enforcement.

Sawyer has a prior misdemeanor battery arrest from December 2020, according to jail records.