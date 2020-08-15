Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri tests positive for COVID-19

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the sheriff's office.
According to a release, Gualtieri tested positive on late Friday afternoon. The sheriff is said to be experiencing mild symptoms that began with a loss of taste and smell.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says he has no fever or respiratory issues.
Gualtieri is following directions given by the Department of Health and will remain home for 10 days, but will still be in contact with staff.
"He will continue to be in contact with Sheriff's Office command staff and will work remotely during the time he is out of the office," the sheriff's office wrote.
