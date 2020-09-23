Pinellas County sheriff to announce changes to its Mental Health Unit

The sheriff's office says this is part of its effort to keep evaluating its policies.

LARGO, Fla. — A sheriff's office in the Tampa Bay area says it will announce changes it's making to its Mental Health Unit at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is scheduled to talk about the changes at 2 p.m.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the changes are being made as a response to the community's concern about police practices. The sheriff's office says this is part of its effort to keep evaluating its policies.

In September, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced changes to its "dynamic entry" warrants policy. "Dynamic entry" search warrants are usually served in drug trafficking cases and involve officers using force to enter a location without announcing their presence.

"Dynamic entry" search warrants will now require a supervisor's approval before deputies can execute the warrant. The policy change also makes using these types of search warrants a "last resort" for deputies, Gualtieri announced last month.

Back in July, Gualtieri announced the creation of the use of deadly force task force, which would immediately change the way the sheriff's office investigates those cases. The task force is made up of homicide detectives from other agencies across Pinellas County. Before the task force was created, those cases were investigated internally.

