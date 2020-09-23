Pinellas County sheriff to announce changes to its Mental Health Unit

LARGO, Fla. — A sheriff's office in the Tampa Bay area says it will announce changes it's making to its Mental Health Unit at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is scheduled to talk about the changes at 2 p.m.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the changes are being made as a response to the community's concern about police practices. The sheriff's office says this is part of its effort to keep evaluating its policies.
In September, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced changes to its "dynamic entry" warrants policy. "Dynamic entry" search warrants are usually served in drug trafficking cases and involve officers using force to enter a location without announcing their presence.
"Dynamic entry" search warrants will now require a supervisor's approval before deputies can execute the warrant. The policy change also makes using these types of search warrants a "last resort" for deputies, Gualtieri announced last month.
Back in July, Gualtieri announced the creation of the use of deadly force task force, which would immediately change the way the sheriff's office investigates those cases. The task force is made up of homicide detectives from other agencies across Pinellas County. Before the task force was created, those cases were investigated internally.
RELATED: Pinellas law enforcement will no longer investigate their own officers' use of deadly force
What other people are reading right now:
- Disney World now caring for 3 pregnant white rhinos at Animal Kingdom
- Hillsborough school leaders promise to keep electives, but parents fear cuts amid budget troubles
- NFL: 'We’re hopeful we can fill the stands' for Super Bowl LV in Tampa
- There's always tomorrow: Rays fall short of clinching AL East title Tuesday
- Florida fire rescue celebrates 1st all-female crew
- Results of climate change: Warmer world, stronger storms
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter