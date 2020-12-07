Pinellas County deputy rear-ends car as it suddenly stops

LARGO, Fla. — A deputy trying to stop a car whose driver allegedly wasn't obeying the laws of the road crashed into the back of it when it made a quick stop.
It happened just after 6 p.m. on Ulmerton Road just east of Seminole Boulevard, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
The agency said Deputy Austin Rill, 23, caught a Honda Civic committing "several traffic infractions" ahead of him. Rill reportedly turned on his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the car.
But its 45-year-old driver abruptly stopped the car, causing Rill to crash into the back of it.
The driver complained of some minor pain but didn't want to go to the hospital. Rill was not hurt.
An investigation is ongoing.
