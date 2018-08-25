PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla.—A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office corporal was arrested and charged for driving under the influence early Saturday morning, according to sheriff's office reports.

Sheriff’s office officials said James Miller was arrested for driving under the influence after deputies found his vehicle crashed into a telephone pole and tree around 2:45 a.m.

Miller's employment was immediately terminated following the arrest, which is consistent with Pinellas County Sheriff's Office policy, according to sheriff's office officials.

Miller was hired by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in September 2001. He worked as a Corporal in the Patrol Operations Bureau.

