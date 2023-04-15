Pinellas County Sheriff's Office warns residents of phone call scam

While on the phone, the scammer told someone they had an outstanding warrant and needed to send money, deputies explain.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone call scam happening in the county.

According to a news release from the agency, a person is calling residents in Pinellas County and identifying himself as an employee of the sheriff's office.

Deputies say the man left someone a voicemail claiming to be Sergeant Christopher Hill and asked the person to call him back. After giving the number a call, they were reportedly transferred to another person who identified themselves as Lieutenant Paul Ellison

While on the phone, the scammer told the person on the other end they had an outstanding warrant, deputies explain in the release. They then reportedly went on to tell them to send money via Bitcoin and Zelle to "take care" of the warrant.

The scammer is calling from the local number 727-354-4454, and possibly also spoofing their number to appear as the main phone number for the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office which is 727-582-6200.

"The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office will NEVER call citizens requesting money over the telephone," the sheriff's office said in the release. "We advise citizens not to give personal information or account information over the phone and call the Sheriff's Office to report suspicious activity."

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information on this scam or anyone who thinks they were scammed can call the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at (727) 582-6200.

