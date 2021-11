Drivers should avoid the area of 66th Street North near Ulmerton Road.

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead after they were hit by a deputy cruiser Monday morning in Largo.

The crash has shut down the southbound lanes of 66th Street North near Ulmerton Road. Drivers should avoid the area.

The sheriff's office says the deputy involved was not hurt.