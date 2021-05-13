Have you seen Deborah? Silver Alert issued for missing Pinellas County woman

Troopers say they believe she could be traveling in a 2020, black Nissan Rouge with Florida license plate Z0ZQG.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Pinellas County woman who has not been seen since Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Deborah Greene, 68, was last seen in the 3800 block of La Costa Lane in Largo. Troopers say they believe she could be traveling in a 2020, black Nissan Rouge with Florida license plate Z0ZQG.

Green is described as a 5-foot-9, 140-pound woman with brown hair and brown eyes. FHP reports she was wearing a light blue security uniform with a black jacket when she went missing.

Anyone who spots Greene is asked to contact the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or call 911.

Silver Alert from Pinellas County. pic.twitter.com/folTWsBH7h — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) May 13, 2021