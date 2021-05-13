Have you seen Deborah? Silver Alert issued for missing Pinellas County woman

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Pinellas County woman who has not been seen since Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Deborah Greene, 68, was last seen in the 3800 block of La Costa Lane in Largo. Troopers say they believe she could be traveling in a 2020, black Nissan Rouge with Florida license plate Z0ZQG.
Green is described as a 5-foot-9, 140-pound woman with brown hair and brown eyes. FHP reports she was wearing a light blue security uniform with a black jacket when she went missing.
Anyone who spots Greene is asked to contact the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or call 911.
What other people are reading right now:
- 'It's a personal decision': Families, pediatricians prep for COVID-19 vaccinations for kids 12-15
- Florida inmates are making robocalls – and the state is cashing in on them
- Doctors recommend 'smell training' for COVID-19 related loss of taste, smell
- These are the can't-miss games for the Buccaneers 2021 season
- Everything you need to know to prepare for hurricane season
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter