Have you seen Howard? Silver Alert issued for missing Pinellas Park man

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department needs your help finding a missing 72-year-old man.
Police say Howard Wilson has been missing from his home in the 5900 block of 81st Avenue since 2:15 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Wilson is believed to be traveling in a white 2018 Infiniti with a Florida license plate of EQSY66. He has been diagnosed with dementia and does not typically travel far from his home without family members, according to police.
Wilson is described as a 5-foot-8 white male with a medium build, gray hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about Wilson's whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement immediately.
