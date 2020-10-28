Have you seen Howard? Silver Alert issued for missing Pinellas Park man

Wilson is believed to be traveling in a white 2018 Infiniti with a Florida license plate of EQSY66.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department needs your help finding a missing 72-year-old man.

Police say Howard Wilson has been missing from his home in the 5900 block of 81st Avenue since 2:15 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Wilson is believed to be traveling in a white 2018 Infiniti with a Florida license plate of EQSY66. He has been diagnosed with dementia and does not typically travel far from his home without family members, according to police.

Wilson is described as a 5-foot-8 white male with a medium build, gray hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Wilson's whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement immediately.

