Students from across Pinellas County assemble variety show for seniors in hospice care

The 30-minute show was inspired by music from the 1940s-1960s in hopes of bringing smiles to people needing hospice care.

LARGO, Fla. — It had been a long time since Hailey Foster felt the nerves of performing for people.

“This is the closest thing I’ve done to a live performance in the past year,” said the 16-year-old from Palm Harbor University High School. “It’s something I’m really excited for.”

She, along with 13 other talented teenage musicians, put on a special performance for Suncoast Hospice seniors. The videos where submitted from all over Pinellas County in an effort to bring a smile to people in hospice care.

“I also hope that it makes them feel like somebody’s there for them,” said Joanne Lioe of St. Petersburg High School, who played violin for her performance.

Melissa Moré agrees. She’s been the director of volunteer services with Suncoast Hospice and Empath Health for over a decade. She’s seen plenty of seniors in need of a boost in the past year.

“It’s a great diversion for all of us,” she said. “Just bringing a smile to someone’s face no matter what you’re either on I think it’s a great support.”

Ria Pai, 16, who performed "Here Comes The Sun" on her ukulele, felt the opportunity was too good to pass up.

“It’s important to look at what you can give back and what kind of unique thing you have to get back,” she said. “I hope they feel a sense of nostalgia.”

The video was completed this week and will begin playing for seniors in hospice care soon.

“It’s uplifting to all of us,” said More. “It’s pretty neat to see what they’ve come up with.”

Some of the other performers were Colleen Martin, Roy Lawson, Beatrice Shen, Elena Jensen, Elisa Jensen, Jilene Bronto, Lydia Baker, Addyson Cline, Sionna Monte, and Maxim Thellab.