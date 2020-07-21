Pinellas County law enforcement set to create new task force to investigate use of deadly force

Leaders in county law enforcement will hold a joint press conference at noon to announce the new task force.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Countrywide protests following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other Black people at the hands of law enforcement, have called for changes in policing policy ranging from serious reform to defunding of police departments.

On Tuesday, law enforcement officials in Pinellas County will announce the new Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force. Officials say the countywide task force will include a shift in policy and "how a law enforcement officer's use of force that results in death or serious bodily injury will be investigated."

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway, and Pinellas Park Police Chief Michael Haworth will be holding a joint press conference at noon Tuesday to make the announcement.

Earlier this month, St. Petersburg Police and St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman announced the department is reallocating more than $3 million to create a new team of non-armed social workers that will handle many of St. Pete's non-violent calls involving homelessness, mental illness and truancy. The funds were originally set aside for hiring 25 new police officers.

Over in Hillsborough County, leaders from Hillsborough County’s African American community stood shoulder to shoulder with the leaders of area enforcement agencies at the end of June. They announced its first set of five commitments from local law enforcement, including policies requiring officers to intervene when they witness the use of excessive force.

The City of Tampa created a citizen review board that recently gave recommendations to improve and change the Tampa Police Department.

