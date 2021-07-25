Monday is the last day to register to vote in St. Pete's August primary

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Monday is the last day to register to vote in order to cast your ballot in St. Petersburg's primary election.
Voting in the primary takes place Aug. 24.
You can register to vote online. For more information about registration and to register online, visit votepinellas.com.
Voters can also request a mail-in ballot for the primary election. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. on Aug. 14.
The primary election allows voters to cast their ballot for the next mayor of St. Petersburg.
The candidates appearing on the ballot are as follows:
- Robert G. Blockmon
- Pete Boland
- Michael Ingram
- Torry Nelson
- Wengay "Newt" Newton
- Marcile Powers
- Darden Rice
- Ken Welch
- Michael S. Levinson (write-in)
Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections says Levinson's name will not appear on the ballot, but a blank space will be left to write in the candidate's name.
For a look at the primary's sample ballot, click here.
Several districts will also be able to vote for council members. For more information and sample ballots, click here.
