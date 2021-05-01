Pinellas County overloaded with calls on new COVID vaccine registration line

On Tuesday morning, callers were reporting issues with getting through on the new phone numbers the county put out to make appointments.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — After a chaotic day of offline servers and phone problems, the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County has created a temporary registration method for seniors trying to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination.

The county says people who are 65 years old or older can call 727-824-6900 and select Option 4 or call 727-824-6931 to schedule an appointment. From there, operators will ask for specific information including names, phone numbers and dates of birth.

The operators will then work with callers to get them scheduled for a date, time and location for their first dose of the vaccine.

However, on Tuesday morning, callers were reporting issues with the new phone numbers.

10 Tampa Bay reached out to the department of health to get more information and was told the problem was being looked into. Officials said the phone numbers were tied up from the flood of calls being received.

To simplify the COVID-19 vaccination process, the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County has created a temporary registration method that we will use until our permanent solution is brought online. — FL Health Pinellas (@HealthyPinellas) January 5, 2021

