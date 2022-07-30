Deputies: 77-year-old man killed when other driver ran red light in Seminole

The other driver was arrested and charged.

SEMINOLE, Fla. — A senior citizen was killed when another driver ran a red light Saturday morning in Seminole, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say 49-year-old Brent Rozic drove a pickup truck west on 102nd Avenue North "at a high rate of speed," veered around stopped cars, ran the light and crashed into 77-year-old Roger Kupsoff's 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera.

Kupsoff was ejected and died at the scene, investigators said.

Rozic was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail, where he was charged with reckless driving and vehicular homicide. The sheriff's office said more charges were pending.