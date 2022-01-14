FHP: Pedestrian dies after walking in front of car in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A man died Friday morning after walking into the path of a car that was passing through a Pinellas County intersection.

Florida Highway Patrol said the 33-year-old pedestrian tried to cross Roosevelt Boulevard at Dodge Street – but walked in front of an eastbound sedan that had a green light. The pedestrian, who lived in St. Pete, was rushed to a local hospital but passed away from his injuries.