Pinellas County

FHP: Pedestrian dies after walking in front of car in Pinellas County

The driver, who had a green light, tried to avoid the crash but couldn't, according to FHP.
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A man died Friday morning after walking into the path of a car that was passing through a Pinellas County intersection.

It happened around 5:50 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol said the 33-year-old pedestrian tried to cross Roosevelt Boulevard at Dodge Street – but walked in front of an eastbound sedan that had a green light. The pedestrian, who lived in St. Pete, was rushed to a local hospital but passed away from his injuries.

Investigators say the 19-year-old Clearwater man, who was driving, tried to avoid the crash but couldn't.

Largo police assisted FHP troopers at the scene.

