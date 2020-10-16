FHP searches for Honda Civic involved in hit-and-run crash that killed man in wheelchair

Troopers say the driver left the scene of the crash.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's Note: The photo above is an example image provided by Florida Highway Patrol. 10 Tampa Bay does not have a photo of the actual car.

Florida troopers are searching for the driver of a car that hit and killed a man in a motorized wheelchair.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Friday at Ulmerton Road and 34th Street North in Pinellas County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the white 2012 Honda Civic EX or EX-L was going westbound in the outside lane of Ulmerton Road while a man in a motorized wheelchair was crossing northbound in a marked crosswalk against a red pedestrian "do not cross" signal on the east side of 34th Street North.

FHP says the 58-year-old in the wheelchair rode into the path of the Honda Civic, resulting in the collision. The man, who was from Holiday, did not survive.

After the crash, investigators say the Civic drove away. Now, investigators are searching for the driver in this deadly hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is urged to call FHP at 813-558-1800.

What other people are reading right now: