Pinellas deputies cracking down on drunk drivers this weekend in memory of woman killed

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay region braces for spring break, law enforcement agencies across Pinellas County are teaming up for a special operation to crack down on drunk driving.

The so-called "DUI Wolf Pack" is being done in memory of 18-year-old Yvonne Meyers, who was killed by a drunk driver back in 1992.

Authorities will have a proactive presence this weekend on Pinellas County's most highly-traveled roadways. The initiative begins at 7 p.m. Saturday and runs through 5 a.m. Sunday.

"The operation is part of the Pinellas County Sheriff's on-going commitment to

reduce deaths, injuries and property damage associated with traffic crashes

related to impaired driving," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement.

Deputies say they want to raise awareness for the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

In addition to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the following agencies will be taking part: