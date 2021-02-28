x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

Sheriff's Office cruiser on emergency call hit by car

Passengers suffered only minor injuries while the deputy was uninjured.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office cruiser was hit as its deputy was responding to an emergency call Sunday morning.

It happened on 54th Avenue at 49th Street N. The sheriff's office said its deputy entered into the intersection, where they were hit by another car. 

Passengers in the car were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries, according to the agency. The deputy was not hurt.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter