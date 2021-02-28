Sheriff's Office cruiser on emergency call hit by car

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office cruiser was hit as its deputy was responding to an emergency call Sunday morning.
It happened on 54th Avenue at 49th Street N. The sheriff's office said its deputy entered into the intersection, where they were hit by another car.
Passengers in the car were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries, according to the agency. The deputy was not hurt.
