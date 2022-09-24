Bond set for men in connection to a Pinellas County deputy's death on I-275

Neither man is allowed to leave Pinellas County. The sheriff says both were in the country illegally and gave fake names to investigators.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Two men who deputies say were responsible for the death of a Pinellas County deputy along I-275 had their first appearance early Saturday morning.

Deputies arrested Juan Ariel Molina Salles and Elieser Aureio Gomez Zelaya Friday morning. Investigators say both men played a role in Pinellas County Deputy Michael Hartwick's death.

A judge ordered Molina Salles to be held on $500,000 and told him he's required to surrender his passport after deputies say he ran over deputy Michael Hartwick with a front-end loader and continued driving a quarter of a mile to a parking area.

Deputies say Molina Salles gave another construction worker, Gomez Zelaya, his hat and vest and told him to hide them. Now, he's being held on a $100,000 bond for his role in the accident.

Neither man is allowed to leave Pinellas County. The sheriff says both were in the country illegally and gave fake names to investigators.

Molina Salles faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Gomez Zelaya faces a charge of being an accessory after the accident.

Hartwick served as a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputy for 19 years. He is survived by his mother and two adult sons. He was 51-years-old.