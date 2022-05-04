Pinellas deputy accidentally drives over woman lying in sand at St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy accidentally drove over a woman who was lying in the sand Wednesday afternoon at St. Pete Beach.
It happened just after 1 p.m.
The sheriff's office said the 58-year-old deputy was patrolling the beach in his Chevrolet Tahoe, not far from the Plaza Beach Hotel, when he was dispatched to a 911 hang-up call. He turned right from where he was parked, authorities said, and his front driver's side tire ran over the 23-year-old woman.
She was injured and rushed to the hospital. Luckily, emergency crews say her injuries were not life-threatening.
The deputy was not hurt. He had been with the sheriff's office since November 2013.
An investigation is underway.