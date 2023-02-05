Pinellas County deputy fired after DUI arrest, side-swiping another vehicle

Christopher Cook, 33, crashed into the other vehicle around 9:36 p.m. on I-275 near Fletcher Avenue, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy was fired after being arrested for driving under the influence and side-swiping another vehicle Saturday night in Tampa, the sheriff's office said.

Christopher Cook, 33, crashed into the other vehicle around 9:36 p.m. on I-275 near Fletcher Avenue, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"Cook showed signs of impairment that included slurred speech, glossy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol from his clothing and breath, and difficulty describing actions that led to the accident," according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Deputies said Cook agreed to perform Field Sobriety Tests, but performed poorly on them.

Following the Field Sobriety Test, Cook was taken to Orient Road Jail where he refused a breathalyzer test, the sheriff's office said.

The former deputy was charged with one count of driving under the influence with property damage or personal injury. There were no injuries as a result of the crash.

The agency said Cook was hired by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 22, 2014. He worked as a deputy in the Patrol Operations Bureau.