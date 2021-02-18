Procession to be held Thursday for Pinellas deputy killed by suspected drunk driver

Members of the public can watch the procession by gathering north of Republic Drive on the east side of the road Thursday afternoon.

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office will hold a procession Thursday afternoon for the deputy killed Wednesday while trying to stop a suspected drunk driver in Tarpon Springs.

Deputy Michael Magli will be escorted from the medical examiner's office at 10900 Ulmerton Road in Largo to the Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home on Bartelt Road in Holiday.

The procession will begin around 3 p.m. and head eastbound on Ulmerton Road, then north on U.S. Highway 19, and finally go east on Bartelt Road. Drivers should expect traffic delays between 3 and 4:30 p.m.

Members of the public who wish to pay their respects and watch the procession are being asked to gather north of Republic Drive on the east side of the road.

Deputy Magli had parked his SUV in a median and was trying to lay "stop sticks" when investigators say Robert Allen Holzaepfel's truck spun out, flipped over and killed him.

Magli was 30 years old and had worked for the sheriff's office since 2013. He is survived by his wife and two young children.

Holzaepfel was not hurt in the crash. The sheriff says Holzaepfel was drunk and is now facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder.