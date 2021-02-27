Get a call from a Pinellas deputy sheriff? That's a scam

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam going around by someone who claims to be a deputy sheriff.
The agency's communication center started getting calls Saturday morning from people who say someone called them and asked for personal information. The caller on the line identified themself as a deputy sheriff with the office.
When the so-called scammer was questioned, they hung up.
A call to the phone number in question led to the communication center. The sheriff's office said the scammers disguised their number as 727-582-6200, which is the number to the sheriff's office.
People are reminded not to give personal information out over the phone.
