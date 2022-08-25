Pinellas deputy receives written reprimand after running over woman on beach

The 23-year-old woman wasn't seriously injured and the deputy said what happened wasn't intentional. The written reprimand was the extent of the disciplinary action.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy who unintentionally drove over a woman on St. Pete Beach with his patrol SUV has received a written reprimand for his actions, an internal memo said.

The memo, obtained by 10 Tampa Bay, says Deputy Todd Brien was on duty on May 4 patrolling St. Pete Beach in his sheriff's office Chevy Tahoe when he drove up to a couple sitting on the beach he recognized and talked to them for several minutes from inside his SUV.

A 23-year-old woman was lying on a beach towel in the sand on the passenger side of the SUV and wasn't visible to the deputy, the memo states.

Brien was then called to respond to a call for service, so he turned his SUV in the direction the call came from. This put him in the direct path of the women laying on the sand. As a result, he drove over her with the front driver's side tire, the sheriff's office said.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but emergency crews said her injuries were non-life-threatening.

The memo stated Brien testified he unintentionally struck the woman because he couldn't see her, but took "full responsibility" for his actions.

The disciplinary action recommended ranged from a written reprimand to a 24-hour suspension, according to the memo. The sheriff's office chose to issue a written reprimand.