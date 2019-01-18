A Pinellas County detention deputy is off the force after using excessive force during a confrontation with a wheelchair-bound jail inmate last year, the sheriff's office said Thursday.

According to investigators, on Sept. 24, Aaron Hull was working at the Pinellas County Jail when a group of inmates caused a disturbance during a lockdown. A 24-year-old wheelchair-bound inmate verbally challenged Hull and the other inmates and refused Hull's commands to stop his behavior, the sheriff's office said.

Hull stood up and kicked his own chair, then went to the inmate and put his hand on the back on the inmate's neck, investigators said. While the two argued, Hull poked the inmate in the head several times, which provoked the inmate, the sheriff's office found.

Hull then grabbed the inmate's shirt, moving his face close to the inmate's. The inmate then spit toward Hull's face. Hull then hit the inmate three times in the face with an open hand, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy tried to call for help as he grabbed the inmate to move his wheelchair. The inmate tried to hit Hull, but the blows had no effect, authorities said.

Hull grabbed the inmate by the wait and held him until he stopped resisting.

The sheriff's office said during interviews, Hull admitted to acting inappropriately.

"I should have stopped," the disciplinary report quoted Hull as saying.

"I realize I could have handled things a little differently, definitely better."

Investigators say Hull got a written reprimand in 2015 after he flipped over a table as he approached an inmate, damaging the table. At the time, Hull said he did it to get the inmate's attention.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.