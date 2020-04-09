x
Deputies out in full force Labor Day weekend conducting DUI checkpoints

DUI and speed saturation patrols will begin Friday, September 4.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Pinellas County will notice more deputies out on the roadways this weekend.

In an effort to reduce DUI and speed-related injuries and deaths, the sheriff's office is ramping up patrols during Labor Day weekend and enforcing stops all across the Tampa Bay area.

DUI and speed saturation patrols will begin at 6:00 a.m., Friday, September 4, 2020, and continue until 11:00 p.m., Monday, September 7, 2020.

The saturation patrols are part of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
on-going commitment to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage associated with traffic crashes related to speeding and impaired driving.

The goal is to educate people and create public awareness about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while speeding and/or under the influence of alcohol and any chemical or controlled substances.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office will continue DUI and speed enforcement
throughout the year on the highly-traveled roadways in the county.

