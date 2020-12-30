Pinellas, Dunedin asking public for $2 million to help preserve Gladys Douglass Hackworth property

The 44 acres of land is one of the last large green spaces in Pinellas County.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It's one of the last large green spaces left in Pinellas County but the county and city of Dunedin need your help to keep all 44 acres of the Gladys Douglas Hackworth property preserved.

"This is a one of a kind chance for Pinellas County," David Bender with the Pinellas Community Foundation said, "Despite all the competing interests we want to preserve this amazing space."

The Gladys Douglass Hackworth property is up for sale for $10 million. Pinellas County and city of Dunedin offered $8 million after getting a generous $2 million donation from a private resident. But the seller denied that offer. County and city officials at their spending limits are now asking for the public's help to fill the $2 million gap.

"We feel confident that a funding campaign will be successful to bridge this gap and preserve the 44 acres and that this effort is definitely worth it," Jennifer Bramley, Dunedin City Manager said.

The estate is giving them until the end of January to come up with the money but is willing to work with them as long as progress is being made.

"At this point, I think the city and county take a step back to a supportive role for the Pinellas Community Foundation and the Sierra Club to run the funding campaign to acquire the property," Bramley said.

You can donate by visiting the Pinellas Community Foundation's website or text "save the GDP" to 71411 to make a donation from your phone. So far, more than $50,000 in private donations have been given.

"We are looking forward to finding every grant and donation that we can to bring this to a conclusion," Barry Burton with Pinellas County said.

They are also launching a social media campaign to help spread the world. If the goal isn't reached, donated funds will be used towards other community projects. But hope is high they can save it for future generations.

"Hopefully the estate will understand the importance of the property regardless of how close we get to that magic number," Pinellas County Commissioner Dave Eggers said.

You can donate here.

