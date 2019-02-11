PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — An employee at a Pinellas County elementary school was arrested Friday after police say she appeared intoxicated in front of students.

Lisa Edelstein, 55, was arrested Friday morning at Skyview Elementary School in Pinellas Park, according to an arrest affidavit.

School police said Edelstein arrived at the school “in an intoxicated state, acting in a boisterous manner, unsteady on her feet,” according to an arrest report.

No students were hurt.

Eldelstein was charged with disorderly conduct and later released on bond.

