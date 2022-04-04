Sheriff: Forensic scientist fired for falsifying documents

Investigators say the scientist admitted to "cutting corners."

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office forensic scientist is out of a job after authorities say an investigation revealed they falsified documents.

According to investigators, in November 2021, Specialist Shantele Dixon was given two requests for two separate criminal cases. The sheriff's office says the requests asked Dixon to retrieve evidence from the Property and Evidence Division.

Dixon was able to retrieve the items but handed them off to another specialist to process the evidence. That specialist, investigators say, processed one item using the "superglue" fuming chamber and a luminescence dye stain chemical. The second item was processed using the "superglue" fuming chamber and black magnetic powder.

The specialist then left both items and notes in Dixon's locker, according to detectives. Days later, Dixon would reprocess the items, using a black magnetic powder and the luminescence dye stain chemical. However, the sheriff's office says Dixon wrote she used the dye stain and an alternative light source. She also did not note that the other specialist had already completed the processing.

Dixon would admit to law enforcement that she falsified the processing notes and did not "maintain the chain of custody." The sheriff's office adds that Dixon also admitted that falsifying the reports could have impacted criminal charges being successfully prosecuted.