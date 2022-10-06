Pinellas County Commission hosts free food giveaway

If you missed Friday's food giveaway, the St. Pete Free Clinic has a list of local food resources available.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — As the nation sees rocket-high prices for almost everything, the Pinellas County Commission and St. Pete Free Clinic put together a free food giveaway Friday.

From 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. anyone in the community could drive up to England Brothers Park in Pinellas Park for a package of fresh food.

"The County’s partnership with St. Pete Free Clinic is part of a continuous effort to ensure public well-being by distributing healthy foods to citizens most in need," the Pinellas County Commission said in a news release. "Anyone in need of assistance with grocery necessities is welcome to attend."

Food insecurity is becoming more prominent and the St. Pete Free Clinic "is working to ensure all food and nutrition insecure areas in the county have consistent access to quality food."

If you missed the distribution event, St. Pete Free Clinic has a list of over 50 food partners within Pinellas County.