Pinellas County Schools hiring more than 150 bus drivers and assistants

If COVID-19 has impacted your job, there's an option to start work this summer with the Pinellas County School District.

LARGO, Fla. — School districts across the Tampa Bay area are busy creating plans for returning to school this fall. Part of that planning includes how students will get to school.

The Pinellas County School district has openings for 45 to 50 new bus drivers and 110 transportation bus assistants.

"We were already short candidates before the pandemic," said Tracy Bodenbender, a field operations supervisor with the district's transportation division.

Bodenbender says while the district has not released a plan on how bus safety will change because of the coronavirus, she is anticipating adding a few bus driver positions to help fill the gaps in case of any sick leave due to COVID-19.

The school district is hoping to have a concrete outline by mid-July, going over the steps to keep drivers, bus assistants and students safe from COVID-19. Those steps may have an impact on the number of drivers, buses and routes needed.

Bodenbender says summer is the perfect time to start looking for a position as a school bus driver or assistant.

"They'll have so much more time for behind-the-wheel training and have time to explore their routes and get to know the area."

Mary Sue Cross, a bus driver trainer, says she's enjoyed her past 15 years as a bus driver.

"The schedule was great and reliable, with built-in holidays which made it perfect for me to spend summers with my kids."

In order to help those looking for work immediately and to widen the applicant pool, the district has changed the job requirements. A high school diploma is no longer needed in order to apply. You must acquire a CDL permit and the district can help you do that.

Pay for a transportation bus assistant begins in the $11 per hour range, guaranteed 30 hours a week with benefit eligibility. Bus drivers start as substitutes and their pay starts in the $12 per hour range until the school year begins and they become a permanent bus driver and their pay shifts to the $14 depending on experience. All positions are benefits-eligible and include paid training.

To learn more about job opportunities within the Pinellas County School District's transportation team, click here.

