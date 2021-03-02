x
Pinellas County

Missing Pinellas County man found safe

Deputies say 67-year-old William Perez, who lives with memory issues, left his home last night and has not returned.
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says William Perez has been found and is back with his family.

Previous: The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in locating 67-year-old William Perez. 

Deputies say Perez left his home on 68th Avenue N Tuesday night and has not returned. 

According to investigators, Perez deals with memory issues and was last seen wearing a New York Yankees jersey, a blue jean jacket, gray pants, and black shoes. He is around 5-foot-10 with a thin build, short white hair, and a mustache.

Deputies say he is known to walk slow and shuffle his feet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at 727-582-6125 or email jsyers@pcsonet.com.

