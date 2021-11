Firefighters were seen battling the fire on the building's roof.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — An investigation is underway into what caused a fire at a townhome complex Tuesday morning.

Crews were called around 7:30 a.m. to the area of 91st Avenue N. and 49th Street N. on a report of fire and smoke coming from a building's roof, according to the Pinellas Park Fire Department.

Firefighters were seen trying to put out the fire, which was believed to have started on the second floor.