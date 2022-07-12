Man accused of abusing baby, leaving him with 6 fractured ribs

The 3-month-old's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A 20-year-old is behind bars on a charge of aggravated child abuse after police say he injured a baby in his care, leaving him with several fractured ribs.

Anthony Mazzola was arrested Monday and booked in the Pinellas County jail, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department. Police say he was taking care of the 3-month-old child when the injuries happened earlier in the day.

Investigators say police and child protection investigators responded to a Tampa Bay-area hospital on Monday after learning a baby there had six fractured ribs. Medical personnel explained the injuries were consistent with abuse-related trauma, police said.

Authorities did not immediately detail how Mazzola allegedly caused the fractured ribs.

The baby remains at the hospital for injuries said to be non-life-threatening.