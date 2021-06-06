Man runs over 2 people after fight at Pinellas Park banquet hall, police say

Roberto Dothe, 24, faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Authorities accuse a 24-year-old man of crashing his car into two people, only to throw it in reverse and run over them again outside a Pinellas Park banquet hall.

Roberto Dothe, who's from Holiday, faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder following the early morning incident.

Pinellas Park Police Department officers responded to a call for help just before 3 a.m. Sunday at Banquet Masters, located at 13355 49th St., according to a news release.

Officers learned an event was taking place at the hall and at some point, uninvited guests showed up and an argument ensued. Three people got into a car and, with Dothe as its driver, the car ran over a 10-year-old girl and a 37-year-old man, police said.

Dothe then crashed the car into a parked truck, put it in reverse and hit the child and man a second time, according to officers. Police said one of the party's attendees then started fighting with 18-year-old Anthony Benitez of Clearwater, who had been sitting in the back of the car.

Benitez reportedly hit the party guest with a bottle of alcohol, which caused serious injury. He was arrested and charged with a count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Dothe ran off from the scene but eventually was arrested, police said.

The child and man who were hit by the car are expected to be OK, authorities added.