ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Deputies say a Pinellas Park business owner violated the safer at home order several times and became argumentative when told to stop operating his business.

Galen Wood, 36, was arrested Thursday night at his business, Kitchen Table Games at 9600 66th Street North.

Wood is charged with operating a non-essential business and traveling to operate a non-essential business.

According to deputies, response teams were called to the business on multiple occasions, after receiving complaint tips on April 3, twice on April 7, April 10, and Thursday.

Wood, was issued warnings on each of these occasions, and deputies said he would become argumentative with deputies, and refused to close.



Wood arrested shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

